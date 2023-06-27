The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in an early Friday morning homicide.

Nancy Mascarenas, a 48-year-old from Clovis, New Mexico, was found dead with “a possible gunshot wound,” according to Colorado Springs police. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 1500 E. Boulder St., west of Memorial Hospital Central, just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The official manner of Mascarenas’ death remains under investigation. This is CSPD’s 13th homicide investigation in 2023. There were 26 homicide investigations at this time last year.

No arrests have been announced by police.

Aanyone with information or who is a witness to the investigation is asked to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.