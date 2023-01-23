One person has died following a crash that involved five vehicles in northeast Colorado Springs Friday, police announced.

An investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department revealed that a Ford F150 traveling northbound on Austin Bluffs Parkway moved into the left turn lanes at the Rangewood Drive intersection.

The Ford failed to stop and struck a Honda Civic. Both vehicles then collided with other vehicles in the intersection, police said.

The drivers of the Ford F150 and Honda Civic were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. According to a release, the driver of the Honda Civic died two days after the crash. He has been identified as 69-year-old Wolfgang Lampert, police said.

According to police, speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unclear if drugs were involved, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Police said no arrests have been made. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is conducting the investigation.

This is the first fatal car crash this year in Colorado Springs. Last year at this time, there was one traffic fatality.