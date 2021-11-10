The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a woman killed in a Colorado Springs shooting and car crash Saturday.

The coroner's office identified 32-year-old Jessica Maez as the person killed after she and a man in a car with her were shot and crashed into a utility pole at Galley Road and Auburn Drive, police said.

Emergency responders transported Maez and the man in the vehicle to a hospital with injuries. Maez died from her injuries; the man was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Video surveillance showed the suspected shooter on a dirt bike-style motorcycle in the area prior to the shooting. The rider drove a yellow, white and black bike with a black outfit. Police asked the public to help identify the rider by calling the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.