One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Sunday on Cimarron Street beneath Interstate 25, Colorado Springs police said. (Courtesy of KKTV)
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in Sunday's crash on Cimarron Street beneath Interstate 25 as Joseph Urbanowicz, 31.

According to police, Urbanowicz ran a red light in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while driving west on Cimarron. He hit a Dodge Ram pickup heading onto the north I-25 on-ramp.

The Dodge’s driver and passenger were brought to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

During the collision, a small dog named "Koa" was thrown from the Dodge and ran away, police said. In a tweet Tuesday, police requested the public’s help to find the dog and to contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region with information about his whereabouts.

This is the 26th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

