Colorado Springs police announced on Tuesday via press release that they had identified the victim in a June 1 shooting death in northeast Colorado Springs.
CSPD stated that Hoani Bartlett, 19, from Castle Rock was the victim of the shooting that took place at the 4400 block of Burton Way and was reported to police when Bartlett was being treated at St. Francis Medical Center.
Bartlett's death has been ruled a homicide, the 23rd homicide investigated by police in Colorado Springs this year.
CSPD stated in the press release that this is an active investigation, and urge anyone with information or who was a witness to call them at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.