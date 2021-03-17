You are the owner of this article.
Victim hospitalized after reportedly being run over by their own vehicle

Police are investigating reports that a person was run over by their own car.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. at a shopping center near the corner of West Colorado Avenue and 31st Street. At the time of this writing, police could only confirm that the victim was transported to the hospital with “concerning” injuries.

Police are also still working to confirm exactly what happened. They were told by the people who called in the incident that just the one vehicle was involved and was owned by the person who was hit.

