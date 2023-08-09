The death of a man involved in a vehicle crash in Pueblo has been ruled a homicide, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

On Friday, Larry Derrick Maes, 32, was found unresponsive after a traffic crash in the 1700 block of Tenderfoot Drive in Pueblo West, officials said. A coroner investigator pronounced Maes dead on scene.

Following an autopsy, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said Maes died of a single gunshot wound, and ruled his death a homicide.

According to the Sheriff's Office, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or online at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.