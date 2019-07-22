Vice President Mike Pence was in Colorado on Monday to campaign for his and President Donald Trump's re-election, as well as for Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
After his morning arrival at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, Pence was to appear at a fundraising luncheon for Gardner in Windsor.
Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for re-election next year.
Later that afternoon, the vice president was to head for Aspen, where he was to speak at a Trump re-election reception.