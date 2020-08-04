Never let it be said UCHealth Park gathered dust this summer.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes are expanding beyond drive-in movies, concerts and music festivals to include Ultimate Fighting Championship. The organization will show "UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3," the third bout between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, on its giant video board in the ballpark. The Agu. 15 event starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10. Only 250 tickets will be sold. Tabletop seats will be in the picnic terrace. Go online to ticketreturn.com or search @VibesBaseball on Facebook.
The event will adhere to physical distancing guidelines set by El Paso County Health Department. Masks are required upon entry and when moving around the ballpark.