A team of Colorado Springs veterinarians removed a 19-inch electrical cord from the stomach of a young mountain lion at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Thursday, zoo officials said Friday.

An X-ray performed on Adira, one of three orphaned mountain lion cubs brought to the zoo last year from Washington state, revealed the rubber-coated cord Monday, a zoo statement said. Zoo vets discovered it when they searched for similar post-surgical complications that killed Adira's sister, Sequoia, Sunday.

Sequoia died after a routine spay operation, the zoo announced Tuesday. The two females underwent the surgery Jan. 9, and their brother, Sitka, was neutered the same day.

Sitka and Adira do not appear to have the same complications, the zoo said.

Thursday, a team of eight veterinary professionals from Powers Pet Emergency and Specialty removed the cord from Adira's stomach.

“When I walked into the hospital, I was impressed with the medical team assembled in front of me,” said Bob Chastain, zoo president, in a statement. “Watching them work with the scope and getting to see the actual removal of the cord was fascinating. I am so appreciative that partners in our community care enough about an individual mountain lion that they would devote their entire day to saving her.”

The cord was chewed off an industrial scale used to weigh the cubs when they first arrived in May, the statement said. The scale was kept inside the cubs' den with the cord secured under a fence, it said.

Zoo officials speculated Adira ingested the cord in October, when the 40-pound scale was found dragged away from the fence and torn apart.

"Keepers scoured the area and were convinced they had recovered all of the cord, but Adira obviously had one piece stashed away where they couldn’t find it," the statement said. "As any parent of a young child or any pet owner can attest, children and animals are prone to investigating and ingesting things they shouldn’t."