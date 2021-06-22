Timmy, an energetic tabby-haired kitten battling a serious upper respiratory infection in the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's veterinary clinic, was supposed to return to the clinic after he went home with Dr. Morgan Shaver for treatment.
"But I said, 'There's no way I'm taking this cat back, he's mine,'" Shaver said. "I just fell in love with him after spending time with him and treating him."
So, in the final week of her internship with the Humane Society, Shaver adopted Timmy, whom she said is now a permanent part of her family.
Shaver said Timmy was born into a feral colony of cats in Pueblo, where he entered the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's program for treating and socializing feral cats, in an effort to reduce feral populations in cities — a significant problem in Pueblo, Shaver said.
Shaver said that all of the other kittens in Timmy's litter had upper respiratory infections as well, and that all but Timmy had kicked them with normal treatment.
But Timmy needed special attention.
Originally, some veterinarians at the clinic, including Shaver, were skeptical about Timmy's chances for survival, but Shaver said she decided to foster Timmy — the first time she had ever fostered a pet — to give him the care he needed.
During his first days of his treatment, Timmy needed round-the-clock treatment. Shaver had to get up twice throughout the night to check on him, in addition to administering eye medication and feeding Timmy through a syringe.
"But I've trained for this, I've been to school for this, so I knew how to treat him," Shaver said.
Gradually, Timmy improved, and Shaver said Timmy has acclimated well with her other pets and boyfriend.
Timmy will be will be joining her in Gainesville, Ga., where Shaver will be working at another veterinary clinic full time after her internship in Colorado Springs ends this week.
The kitten will likely face viral issues for the rest of his life, which will only be exacerbated by the problems he faces with responding to treatment, Shaver added — but for now, she said, she'll be able to keep her eye on Timmy.