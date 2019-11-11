Here are a few places around Colorado Springs offering Veterans Day specials or discounts Monday, Nov. 11 with valid ID.
• Applebee’s, multiple locations - Free dine-in entrée from Applebee’s special menu. Choose from the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Visit applebees.com.
• Chili’s, multiple locations - Free meal choose from: Chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, bowl of chili or soup and salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, just bacon burger, old-timer with cheese, or Cajun chicken pasta. Visit chilis.com.
• Romano’s Macaroni Grill, 2510 Tenderfoot Hill St. - Free meal: Mom's ricotta meatballs and spaghetti.
• Dunkin' Donuts, multiple locations - Free donut of their choice.
• Little Caesars, multiple locations – Free Hot-n-Ready lunch combo paired with 20-ounce Pepsi 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit littlecaesars.com.
• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Pkwy. ( The Promenade Shops at Briargate) - Free Bad Daddy’s All American Burger and side.
• On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, multiple locations - Free meal served with rice and beans. Choose two from these options: House salad, chicken tortilla soup, seasoned ground beef enchilada with chile con carne, spinach and mushroom enchilada with sour cream sauce, cheese and onion enchilada with chile con carne sauce, chicken Tinga enchilada with green chile or sour cream sauce, seasoned ground beef taco, or shredded chicken Tinga taco. Visit ontheborder.com.
• Noodles & Company, multiple locations – 15% discount on orders every day. Visit noodles.com.
• Smashburger, multiple locations - Veterans and active duty military get a free double burger on with any purchase.
• Texas Roadhouse, multiple locations – Free lunch of 6-ounce sirloin and two sides and choice of non-alcoholic drink. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit texasroadhouse.com.
• Red Lobster, 4925 N. Academy Blvd., 3510 New Center Point (First & Main Town Center) - Free appetizer or dessert in-house or on to-go orders picked up in-restaurant. Appetizers include: sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheesesticks, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza, signature shrimp cocktail or langostino-lobster-artichoke-and-seafood dip. Desserts include: vanilla bean cheesecake, key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave or brownie overboard. Visit redlobster.com.
• Village Inn, multiple locations – Free (dine-in only) Inn Credible V.I.B., which includes choice of four items to create a breakfast. Visit villageinn.com.
• Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, 13482 Bass Pro Drive and 3430 Cinema Point - Free chunky cinnamon French toast breakfast until 11 a.m. Dine-in customers are served unlimited slices of French toast. Visit kneaders.com.