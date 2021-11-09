veterans day

Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Thursday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Thursday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Thursday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Thursday.

Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Thursday.

Public schools: Most schools in session Thursday. Check with individual school districts.

The Gazette: Office open regular hours Thursday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Thursday.

Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Thursday.

