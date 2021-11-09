Closings
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Thursday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Thursday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Thursday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Thursday.
Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Thursday.
Public schools: Most schools in session Thursday. Check with individual school districts.
The Gazette: Office open regular hours Thursday.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Thursday.
Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Thursday.