Closings
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Sunday and Monday.
Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Monday.
Public schools: Most schools in session Monday. Check with individual school districts.
The Gazette: Office open regular hours Monday.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Sunday and Monday.
Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Sunday and Monday.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info
Events
Through Friday
Military and Veterans Memorial — Photographs and stories of military members and families, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Rampart Range Campus, 11195 Highway 83 and Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 502-4100.
Saturday
Veterans Day Recognition — With Whitney Galbraith, self-publisher of his father’s POW’s memoir “Valley of the Shadow,” 10:30-11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration: cspm.org/rsvp-for-an-event.
Sunday
Military Museum Tour — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200, dragonmans.com.
Veterans Day/Remembrance Day Ceremony — Hosted by the Pikes Peak Veterans Council, 11 a.m., DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; C. Pesek, 570-9158, cspesek@gmail.com.
Veterans Day Events — Drawings, food trucks, book signing by Duane France and more, noon-6 p.m., Veterans Day Coffee Roaster, 1003 S. Tejon St.; Samantha Sargent, 310-9211.
Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre Pipe Organ, 3-5 p.m., Immanuelcq Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.
“A Salute to Veterans” Concert — New Horizon Band of Colorado Springs, 4-6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7. Tickets: uccspresents.org.
MONDAY
PPCC Veterans Day Celebration: WWI 100 Years — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., free; 502-4100.