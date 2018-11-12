Closings for Veterans Day around the Colorado Springs area.

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies around Colorado Springs

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Monday.

Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Monday.

Public schools: Most schools in session Monday. Check with individual school districts.

The Gazette: Office open regular hours Monday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Monday.

Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org

Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com

Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org

Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw

Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot

Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org

Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu

Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info

Events

MONDAY

PPCC Veterans Day Celebration: WWI 100 Years — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., free; 502-4100.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments