Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Monday.

Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Monday.

Public schools: Most schools in session Monday. Check with individual school districts.

The Gazette: Office open regular hours Monday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Monday.

Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org

Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com

Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org

Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw

Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot

Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org

Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu

Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info

Events

SATURDAY

Premium Diesel — Veterans Day weekend concert, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15; bootbarnhall.com.

SUNDAY

Stripes & Pipes — Veteran's Day program, 3-5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.

MONDAY

Veterans Day Events — Flag raising and free breakfast, 8 a.m., American Legion Post 38, 6685 Southmoor Drive, Fountain, 640-9787; Ceremony, 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Site, Caboose Park, 300 Iris Drive, Fountain, 308-4793; Ceremony and lunch, 11 a.m. VFW Post 6461, 753 S. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain, 382-7957.

Veterans Day Celebration — Free barbecue, 5 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, open to all veterans, active duty military, national guard, reservists and their families, free; agcsret@hotmail.com.

NOV. 12

Combat Paper: Paper Making Workshop — Transform old military uniforms into works of paper art, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, free; laurabenamots@ppcc.edu.