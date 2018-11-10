110418-news-vetparade-gallery
Caption +

Cathy Trujillo holds onto a large American flag during the 2018 Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade that was held Saturday, November 3, 2018, in downtown Colorado Springs. This year's theme is "Celebrating 100 Years of Armistice/Veterans Day 1918-2018." The parade is held every year on the first Saturday of November. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)

 Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Sunday and Monday.

Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Monday.

Public schools: Most schools in session Monday. Check with individual school districts.

The Gazette: Office open regular hours Monday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Sunday and Monday.

Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Sunday and Monday.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org

Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com

Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org

Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw

Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot

Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org

Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu

Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info

Events

SATURDAY

Veterans Day Recognition — With Whitney Galbraith, self-publisher of his father’s POW’s memoir “Valley of the Shadow,” 10:30-11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration: cspm.org/rsvp-for-an-event.

SUNDAY

Military Museum Tour — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200, dragonmans.com.

Veterans Day/Remembrance Day Ceremony — Hosted by the Pikes Peak Veterans Council, 11 a.m., DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; C. Pesek, 570-9158, cspesek@gmail.com.

Veterans Day Events — Drawings, food trucks, book signing by Duane France and more, noon-6 p.m., Veterans Day Coffee Roaster, 1003 S. Tejon St.; Samantha Sargent, 310-9211.

Stripes and Pipes — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band with Jim Calm playing the Joel Kremer Theatre Pipe Organ, 3-5 p.m., Immanuelcq Lutheran Church Organ Gym, 828 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; ilc-cos.org.

“A Salute to Veterans” Concert — New Horizon Band of Colorado Springs, 4-6 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $7. Tickets: uccspresents.org.

MONDAY

PPCC Veterans Day Celebration: WWI 100 Years — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., free; 502-4100.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments