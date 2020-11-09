Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Wednesday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Wednesday. Check schedule routes as some have been adjusted or canceled due to COVID-19.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Wednesday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Wednesday.

Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Wednesday.

Public schools: Most schools in session Wednesday. Check with individual school districts for schedules due to COVID-19.

The Gazette: Office open regular hours Wednesday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Wednesday.

Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Wednesday.