Linda Shapley, a former Denver Post managing editor and a veteran journalist, has been named managing editor of Colorado Politics, Publisher Jared Wright announced Wednesday.
Shapley will lead a staff of seven reporters and editors covering the state political scene and will guide its expansion into Denver civic affairs.
She starts Oct. 21.
Shapley was The Post's No. 2 newsroom executive in 2016-17, overseeing news coverage by a staff of 110. Her "greatest joy" as Post managing editor, she said, was in striving "to provide journalists with what they needed to do their very best work."
She was the newspaper's director of newsroom operations from 2011 to 2016, its design director from 2006 to 2011, and a copy editor and designer from 1996 to 2006.
She also led The Post’s community engagement initiative and coordinated newsroom relocations.
Earlier, Shapley worked at the Kansas City Star, the Greeley Tribune and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"Linda is one of Denver's most loved and respected journalists, because she always puts the people who work for her first," said CoPo editor at large Vince Bzdek. "I worked with her a million years ago at The Denver Post and have watched with appreciation and awe as she has continued to nurture Denver's community of journalists over the years."
Most recently, Shapley has been customer experience director for Deke Digital, a Wheat Ridge-based company that advises business leaders on serving as news commentators and analysts. She also is vice president on the board of directors of the Denver Press Club.
The Colorado State University graduate is a Colorado native with deep roots in rural Weld County.
“Ever since I worked a nearly 24-hour shift on presidential election coverage for my college newspaper, I have been fascinated and enamored with politics and the political process,” said Shapley. “The conversations and policies that emerge are ones that can affect how we live, and I'm honored to take on this vitally important mission.
“I have been impressed with the work that this talented, dedicated team is doing at Colorado Politics, and I am excited to help our journalists provide this essential, informative service to our community.
Given her deep Colorado roots, Shapley said, “I have a deep and abiding respect for the independent spirit of our residents, and I will strive to ensure that the myriad voices that make our state so colorful continue to be heard."
Shapley will succeed Mark Harden, who joined CoPo from the Denver Business Journal as managing editor in March 2018.
"I've decided that now is the time for me to step aside and take on some new challenges," Harden said. "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work on this exciting project with such great people over the last year and a half. I'm very proud of what we've achieved together, and I wish for continued success for CoPo in the years ahead."
Harden noted that he and Shapley were colleagues at The Post. "Linda is one of the most dedicated journalists I've ever worked with, totally committed to excellence," he said. "I know that under her leadership, the talented CoPo staff will advance to even bigger and better achievements."
Harden will remain in his post until Oct. 18.
Colorado Politics is published by Denver-based Clarity Media Group, also the parent of The Gazette in Colorado Springs and the Washington Examiner in the nation's capital.
Its online news platform launched in 2016. The following year, Clarity acquired the Colorado Statesman, founded in 1898, and rebranded it as the CoPo magazine print edition.