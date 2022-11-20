The Colorado Healing Fund at https://www.coloradohealingfund.org has started an official fundraiser to benefit victims and families impacted by Club Q mass shooting that happened shortly before midnight Saturday at the popular gay nightclub.

The fund began in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders to establish a secure way for the public to contribute to victims of mass casualty crimes in Colorado. Initial funding was provided by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is suspected of killing five and wounding 25 others at Club Q nightclub Saturday night, shortly before midnight.

Authorities said they were investigating whether the mass shooting was a hate crime.

Also, two GoFundMe appeals have been launched for families impacted by Club Q mass shooting that happened shortly before midnight Saturday at the popular gay nightclub.

Former employee Greg Resha, also known as Kyree Myst, is helping raise funds for medical and funeral expenses for the victims and families.

Of a $500,000 goal, more than $3,100 had been raised on the GoFundMe drive as of Sunday morning.

Donations can be made at https://gf.me/v/c/lmgs/victims-of-club-q-colorado-springs-mass-shooting.

A small business advocate in Denver, Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, is raising funds for families of the victims killed and to help those injured with medical expenses. The GoFundMe account had raised more than $13,000 toward a $25,000 goal as of Sunday morning.

"We hope to be able to give at least 5k to cover the funeral expenses of each of the 5 community members killed," she wrote on the donation page, which is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-club-q-families-and-survivors?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_lmgs+support-for-the-club-q-families-and-survivors.

Sunday, Nov. 20, is recognized worldwide as the Transgender Day of Remembrance, also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The observance memorializes people who have been murdered as a result of transphobia, a dislike of or prejudice against transgender people.