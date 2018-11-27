The public is invited to a meeting Tuesday to discuss potential permanent installation and other improvements at the Velodrome dome at Memorial Park.
The inflatable, pressurized dome was installed in 2015 by the United States Olympic Committee and USA Cycling to allow cyclists of all abilities to train indoors in the winter season. The all-weather track, similar to ones used on tennis courts, is removed during the summers.
The dome cost USOC and USA Cycling $2 million, which was supplemented by $1 million from a USA Cycling Development Foundation grant.
The public meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services administrative building, 1401 Recreation Way.
The Velodrome is located at 250 Union Blvd., approximately one mile south of the Olympic Training Center, in Colorado Springs Memorial Park.