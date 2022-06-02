Colorado Springs residents and motorists near Memorial Park may have noticed that the 7-Eleven Velodrome has looked a bit different in the past few weeks.

That’s because the air-supported dome above the cycling and roller sports venue was deflated last month in preparation for a snowstorm that dropped a heavy, wet blanket over the city, snapping tree limbs and causing power outages.

“It was deflated as a precaution,” said U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee representative Jon Mason.

Built in 1983, the velodrome boasts a 333.3-meter banked cycling track wrapped around a 200-meter track for roller sports. The air-pressurized dome was added in 2015, making it an all-weather venue.

Deflated, the dome takes on the appearance of a giant white tarp draped over the dual track.

Crews have had to remove water from the de-pressurized dome after the snow melted, then again after last week’s rain showers, Mason said in an email. Training center officials hope to re-inflate the roof and assess it for possible damage in the next few days, he said.