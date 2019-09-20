Police lights

At least 8 vehicles parked at a northeast Colorado Springs business were broken into Friday morning, Colorado Springs police reported. 

The vehicles, which police said had valuable items sitting in plain view, were parked near a business at 4400 Royal Pine Drive. Thieves smashed through the windows and stole an assortment of valuables, including wallets and purses, police reported. 

Authorities do not have any suspects in the crime.

