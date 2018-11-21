Police are reporting someone stole a vehicle with an infant inside in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The crime happened at about 6 p.m. east of downtown at a home in the 4000 block of Whittier Drive. The neighborhood is near S. Academy and Pikes Peak Avenue. Police say an adult left his vehicle running with the infant inside while he briefly went into his home. When he came back out his car and the baby inside were gone.
Police were able to find the vehicle and infant about half a mile away within 12 minutes of receiving the call.
At the time this article was written the suspect was only described as a man wearing a black sweatshirt.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.