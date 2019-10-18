A vehicle went over the edge of Rimrock Drive at Colorado National Monument on Friday morning, according to the national park service’s public information officer.
The car plunged off a drop of 450 feet over Rimrock Drive near the Cold Shivers Point Overlook at about 8:40 a.m. It took about five hours for rescue crews to extract the deceased male occupant from the vehicle.
Rimrock Drive is a 23-mile-long scenic route that runs through Colorado National Monument, between Grand Junction and Fruita. Colorado National Monument officials said that Rimrock Drive was expected to reopen Friday afternoon.
In a similar incident, a woman died in 2007 after her car reportedly went off Rimrock Drive about a half-mile west of Cold Shivers Lookout Point.
The cause of Friday's crash is being investigated. Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies assisted in the recovery efforts including the National Park Service, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Search and Rescue including technical ropes and communication teams, Colorado State Patrol, Grand Junction Fire Department, and Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department.