- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Children's Hospital Colorado healthcare workers on the front lines will be getting some well-deserved recognition in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
A vehicle parade, set to begin around 10 a.m., will pass by both the UCHealth Memorial North entrance and the Children's Hospital Colorado entrance, both off Briargate Parkway.
RELATED:
National Guard, Air Force Reserve plan series of flyovers to salute Colorado's front line workers
COVID-19 adding new layer of concern for Colorado Springs police
The parade will be lights only (no sirens), and will include encouraging signs, balloons and cheers from the processions of vehicles.
Many local agencies and community partners will be involved in the parade including the Denver Broncos, Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado Springs Corvette Club.
Here's the full list of participants:
- Colorado Springs Police Department
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- El Paso County Sheriff
- Denver Broncos
- Rocky Mountain Vibes
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Pikes Peak Harley Owners Group #405
- Colorado Springs Corvette Club
- Colorado Rockies
- American Medical Response (AMR)
- Children’s Colorado Transport unit