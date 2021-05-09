No one was injured after shots were fired Saturday afternoon at a park on the city’s north side, but at least one vehicle was hit, police said.
At 3:21 p.m. Saturday Colorado Springs police responded to the Montarbor Drive side of Cottonwood Creek Park on reports of shots fired, they said. Police investigation found a passenger in a red pickup truck fired several times at another vehicle as they were driving along Montarbor Drive, police said.
No one was injured, but an uninvolved vehicle was hit by a bullet, officials said.
No arrests were reported.