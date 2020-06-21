A recreational vehicle engulfed in flames shut down roads in west Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.
The burning RV is at Uintah Street and Mesa Road. Fire crews have closed westbound Uintah in the area as of 2:15 p.m.
It is unknown at the time of this writing if the vehicle had any occupants.
Nearby residents reporting hearing multiple explosions around 1:45 p.m.
#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a RV that was fully involved at Uintah St and Mesa Rd. Roads blocked in the area pic.twitter.com/TF2rjCJSTz— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 21, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.