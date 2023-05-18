A suspicious vehicle fire in north Colorado Springs led to a single arrest overnight Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said fire officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department received reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames near an apartment complex on the 800 block of Vindicator Drive.

Fire officials began to extinguish the blaze when a man stepped in between officials and the vehicle, according to a CSPD blotter entry.

Officials said officers with CSPD were called to assist, and the male suspect was arrested and charged with 4th-degree arson and obstructing a fire fighter. No injuries have been reported, and the suspect’s reason for igniting the blaze is unknown at this time.