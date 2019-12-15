Black smoke billowed from a pickup truck on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday morning, temporarily shutting down northbound lanes after a crash.
Six people were taken to Memorial Hospital Central and the Children's Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs, said Capt. J.J. Halsey, Colorado Springs fire spokesman. He said he did not know the ages of people involved, but was told by personnel on scene that injuries and burns ranged from minor to one "potentially serious" case.
He said Colorado Springs police were investigating the accident. Attempts to reach the department weren't immediately successful Sunday morning.
Halsey said the crash happened when one vehicle ran into the other that appeared to be stalled or broken down on the side of the interstate.
