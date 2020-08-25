Colorado is home to many high-altitude mountain passes where a simple mistake could be deadly, including Independence Pass near Aspen.
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was found about 500 feet below the pass on Aug. 22, having slid off the road above near mile marker 62. The vehicle was found around noon, with reports indicating that it had been there since the previous night.
Two people with critical injuries were found inside of the vehicle. They were each airlifted by Flight for Life to medical facilities for treatment.
The pass was closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. due to operations. According to a report from Denver Channel, the car will be left at the bottom of the pass for now.
Independence Pass reaches an elevation of 12,095 feet above sea level. It’s known for its many switchbacks and drop-offs, connecting Aspen to Lake City.