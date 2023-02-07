Colorado State Patrol responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 Tuesday. Upon arrival officers found blackened remains of a single vehicle that had caught fire, officials said.

The initial call came in just before 6 a.m., and reported a five-car crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Interquest Parkway exit, according to CSP spokesman Sgt. Troy Kessler.

When troopers and medical personnel arrived, they found a single scorched vehicle on the side of the road. The occupants were nowhere to be found.

“We were left with a single truck that was on fire,” Kessler said.

The additional vehicles were likely there to assist the occupants of the burned vehicle, officials said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Traffic on the interstate was steady in both directions as of 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.