Police were in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday night working to learn how and why a vehicle smashed into a home.

A viewer shared photos of the destruction left behind with 11 News. It appeared the vehicle went over a deck and into the house. The crash happened near S. Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue on the east side of the city at about 8:20 p.m.

Early into the investigation police didn't have many details they could share. Information on possible injuries or a suspect description was not available as of 9:10 p.m. It isn't clear if the driver stayed in the area or fled the scene.

