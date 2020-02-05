KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrations at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade were interrupted Wednesday morning after a vehicle broke through a barrier and drove on the parade route in downtown.
The car broke through the north side of the route around 8:15 a.m. Kansas City Police said officers were immediately alerted and a car chase began. Stop sticks were deployed to stop the car.
It ultimately ended with officers using a PIT maneuver, or a tactical vehicle intervention. Two people were taken into custody, and police reported that there weren't any injuries.
The Super Bowl parade you'll never forget pic.twitter.com/CA6VtcKzhi— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2020