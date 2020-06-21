kktv photo.jpg

A large tarp was erected outside the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., after vandals spashed red paint on a sign and the wall behind it. The damage was reported about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, though police say it's not clear when it occurred. No arrests were made. 

Red paint was thrown against the sign at the Colorado Springs police headquarters building, authorities say, in the latest act of vandalism targeting municipal and criminal justice buildings here amid ongoing protests. 

A blue tarp concealed spattered paint against a wall at the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., according to a photo tweeted by a KKTV reporter.

The damage was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, though it’s not clear when the paint was thrown said Colorado Springs police Lt. Mark Chacon. No arrests were made.

Windows have been smashed at police headquarters and the El Paso County courthouse, and City Hall and the Gen. Palmer statue downtown have been tagged with spray paint since protests broke out here after the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Demonstrations have remained mostly peaceful, with previous acts of vandalism occurring at night after most protesters had gone home. 

