Red paint was thrown against the sign at the Colorado Springs police headquarters building, authorities say, in the latest act of vandalism targeting municipal and criminal justice buildings here amid ongoing protests.
A blue tarp concealed spattered paint against a wall at the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., according to a photo tweeted by a KKTV reporter.
We just drove by this on our way to a different story. @CSPDPIO operations center looks like it was vandalized and covered up. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/HVhPjNHaXm— Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) June 21, 2020
The damage was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, though it’s not clear when the paint was thrown said Colorado Springs police Lt. Mark Chacon. No arrests were made.
Windows have been smashed at police headquarters and the El Paso County courthouse, and City Hall and the Gen. Palmer statue downtown have been tagged with spray paint since protests broke out here after the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Demonstrations have remained mostly peaceful, with previous acts of vandalism occurring at night after most protesters had gone home.