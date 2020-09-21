Colorado Springs Police are investigating graffiti left Sunday at Faith Evangelical Free Church in the Sundown neighborhood off North Powers Boulevard, agency spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said.
About an hour after midnight Sunday, vandals spray-painted vulgarity against President Donald Trump in large letters on a white cross on the original sanctuary, which faces the street.
On a shed behind the church, the intruders painted the words “Black Lives Matter.”
“Destruction of anyone’s property by vandalism is both unnecessary and heartbreaking,” Kerr said. “We fully support our community’s right to demonstrate and voice opinions, but vandalism is not the appropriate outlet. It damages our entire community.”
The small evangelical church with about 120 members has been in the neighborhood for 35 years, said the church secretary, who declined to give her name.
Suspects can be charged with criminal mischief, and if cleanup costs exceed $1,000 can rise to felony charges, Kerr said.
Police investigate vandalism for the possibility of bias motivation or as a hate crime, as well, she said, in which case criminal penalties increase.
The incident is the latest example of vandalism during a time of historic political division as the race for President heads into the final stretch.
Last month, swastikas were spray-painted on the sidewalk near a downtown city bus stop, along with the words “White Lives Matter” and Nazi symbols. Other white supremacist graffiti appeared in the window of a downtown Colorado Springs business earlier this month, The Independent first reported. In Teller County, pro-Trump political signs have been destroyed in the past few weeks, being ripped apart or tagged with vulgarities.
Jasmine Marchman, a founder of Colorado Springs Oversight, which is not a Black Lives Matter chapter but supports the Black Lives Matter movement, said without knowing who is responsible for the vandalism at the church, it would be unfair to hold the actions against the racial awareness campaign.
“I hope there isn’t a level of hypocrisy that happens with this graffiti,” she said, mentioning the white nationalists’ graffiti and other white supremacist symbols that also have been found in Colorado Springs in recent weeks.
Neighbors living around Faith Evangelical Free Church were so upset about the defacing they power-washed the church buildings, said the church secretary, who was one of three people from the church who spent nearly all of Sunday cleaning up the vandalism.
“We’re so appreciative for their help,” she said, adding that the graffiti has been “more or less” removed.
Church leaders have “absolutely no idea” why the church was targeted, she said.“We’re thankful no further damage was done. We’d rather not amplify what they’ve done; we don’t want to encourage someone else.”
Churches across the nation have been hit by attackers in recent months.
Last month, a St. Jude statue was beheaded at the historic Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Denver.
During violent street protests during racial tension in June, church buildings in at least six states were defaced or damaged, including the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver.
The cathedral was repeatedly targeted and spray painted with anti-religious and anti-police graffiti and on the building and rectory. Rioters also damaged the gates and doors to the property and shattered windows.
Several Colorado Springs churches have experienced vandalism over the years, including having statutes and religious symbols desecrated, and anti-Semitic graffiti and swastikas painted on synagogues.