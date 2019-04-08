Two people smashed one of Kimball's Peak Three Theater's front windows about 2 a.m. Saturday, damage that will cost the downtown movie theater $1,000 to repair.
The "movie critics" broke the window of the theater's wine bar, a Facebook post says.
"In the 25 years of Kimball's, this kind of vandalism has never happened," the theater's post says.
The vandals smashed through the outside layer of the window's double-pane glass, said general manager Daniel Trujillo.
The theater posted a surveillance video of the vandals on Facebook, asking anyone with information to come forward.
"We don't know if there's any of our neighboring businesses that maybe had outdoor-facing cameras that they saw that on Facebook, and maybe they would come forward if they have any footage. Because in ours, you can't make out the guys very well," Trujillo said.
"That, or if anybody was downtown at the time and saw it or heard about it — or even, hopefully maybe the people that did it see it and feel guilty and kind of want to do the right thing and admit what happened, if it was an accident or something like that.
"We're trying to bring awareness to kind of the state of downtown, and maybe (get) a more prominent police presence, at least during the weekends."