Vandals targeted Vista Ridge High School overnight by spray-painting profanities all over the school and bleachers.
The vandalism was discovered Saturday morning. A short time later the school had people working to remove it. The district spokesperson says it was important to get the vandalism removed or covered up immediately because of the profanity that was used. He added that the school was targeted because the school’s name was included in the vandalism. It will take several hours to get it all cleaned up. No other damage was reported.
A suspect has not been identified. Colorado Springs Police are investigating.