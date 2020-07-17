Vandals have been cutting down swings in several neighborhood parks since playgrounds reopened on June 5, according to Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
According to the department, swings have been cut down at Bonforte, Boulder, Lunar, Otis, Roy Benavidez and Shooks Run parks.
Because of cost and the frequency of occurrences, the department will be unable to continue repairing and replacing the swings, they said in a Facebook post earlier this week.
"Playgrounds are open for public use, and we ask that people respect our parks and responsibly use the equipment provided for the community’s enjoyment," the post said.
Playgrounds were closed for more than two months because of COVID-19 concerns.
Anyone with information about the vandalism can report it to the Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.