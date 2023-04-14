A van driver who allegedly ran a red light and caused a three-way crash that seriously injured a child near Interstate 25 on Colorado Springs' south side Friday afternoon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child abuse, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Odette Lopez Cordero, 42, was driving a van that allegedly ran a red light, striking a tow truck that then struck a work truck around 3:35 p.m. Police said the van was traveling westbound through the intersection of Lake Avenue and South Circle Drive and the other two vehicles were exiting the I-25 off-ramp when the crash occurred.

A child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash, according to police, but it is not immediately clear which vehicle the child was in at the time of the crash.

Police said they evaluated Lopez Cordero at the scene before arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence, as well as vehicular assault, child abuse and other charges.