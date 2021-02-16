Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr died Tuesday weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre. He was 71.
Carr, who was less than a year into his mayoral term, had been battling the virus for nearly two months, LaBarre said.
A fixture in the Woodland Park community for more than 20 years, Carr was elected mayor in April 2020. Before winning the election, he served four years on the city council.
“He also served as a volunteer on many boards,” LaBarre said “He loved Woodland Park.”
Residents and acquaintances flooded social media with words of sorrow and condolence upon hearing news of Carr's death.
"What a great patriot," wrote Mark Baisley on the community Facebook page. "Val Carr was Teller County."
"Heart broken to lose such an amazing person," added Trish Steward.
LaBarre said Woodland Park residents will remember Carr’s dedication to public service, as well as his love for cars and animals.
“And he had a great sense of humor,” she said.
Carr is survived by his wife, Sherry.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.