After initially announcing it would close its North American destinations for a week, Vail Resorts on Tuesday morning said it would end the 2019-20 ski season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the company said it would consider reopening Breckenridge Resort in late April or early May "dependent on the situation with COVID-19 as well as weather conditions." With recent investments to snowmaking, Breck stayed open through Memorial Day weekend last year.
"While it is incredibly disappointing for our company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward," CEO Rob Katz said in a statement.
In a previous news release announcing the preliminary eight-day closures, Katz said employees would be paid during that timeframe. Also in that release, he reminded Epic Pass holders that the season passes were nonrefundable but added: "We will be reviewing these policies and providing any updated guidance in the coming weeks."
All of Colorado's ski areas announced shutting down lifts late Saturday in light of an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis demanding they do so. The state's first clusters of COVID-19 were found in Eagle and Pitkin counties, home to Vail Mountain and Aspen Snowmass, respectively.
In a letter that night, Snowmass officials said they hoped "to conduct some limited on-mountain maintenance to potentially have limited late season opening if circumstances allow."
Alan Henceroth, CEO of Arapahoe Basin — the ski area boasting the nation's longest season, sometimes extending to July 4 — wrote in his blog that "we have every intention of re-opening. The very best skiing at A-Basin is yet to come."