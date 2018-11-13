Vail Resorts jumped on the wind energy bandwagon Tuesday, committing to offset 100 percent of its 2019 emissions at its North American resorts.
The company's Commitment to Zero initiative also aims to eliminate single-use plastic cutlery and tableware at those 17 resorts, a news release said.
"As a growing company, deeply connected to the outdoors, we made a commitment last year to address our most pressing global and environmental challenges and protect our local communities and natural resources," said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts.
The company entered a multimillion-dollar virtual power purchase agreement that will fund the Plum Creek Wind Project in Minnesota. It is buying 310,000 megawatt hours of wind energy to offset emissions from its estimated electricity use for the 2019 fiscal year.
Vail Resorts would not disclose the cost of the deal.
The contract represents the ski industry giant's first major step to achieve zero emissions by 2030. Vail Resorts also signed a contract with Xcel Energy to support a 50-megawatt solar energy farm in Deer Trail east of Denver that will pump energy into the grid that supplies Vail Resorts' corporate offices in Broomfield, Breckenridge and Keystone. In Utah, Vail is sponsoring Rocky Mountain Power's proposal for 308,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy in solar, wind and geothermal projects.
The other pillar of Vail Resorts' sustainability initiative is to direct 100 percent of its waste from landfills. The company partnered with Boulder-based Eco-Products to source compostable and recyclable dining products at resorts. The move is expected to divert nearly 300 tons of waste from landfills over the next two winters, Vail Resorts said in the news release.
Other Colorado ski companies also have invested in emissions offsets. Aspen Skiing Co. partnered with the Elk Creek coal mine, Holy Cross Energy and Vessels Coal Gas in 2012 to capture waste methane vented from a coal mine in Somerset, the company's website says. The $5.5 million project generates 3 megawatts of power, equivalent to Aspen Skiing Co.'s annual energy use.
The company also has solar arrays on three of its buildings and a micro-hydroelectric plant on Snowmass Mountain.
In February, Vail Resorts' primary competitor announced it was collaborating with climate change advocacy group Protect Our Winters. Alterra Mountain Co. gave Protect Our Winters $25,000 to establish the Ikon Pass Fund — an endowment to support education and political action around climate change — and another $25,000 donation.
All Ikon Pass holders also receive a complimentary one-year membership, valued at $50, to Protect Our Winters.