Two heavyweights sparring for Colorado skiers’ business have entered the ring, offering their first wave of deals for next season.

Alterra Mountain Co. ended February by announcing a new four-day Ikon Pass for some of its 41 destinations, including a select few in Colorado: Arapahoe Basin, Steamboat and Winter Park. The early bird price for that Session Pass is set at $399.

With access also to Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain, Ikon is offering its regular, adult Base Pass for $699 and its no-blackout version for $999.

On Tuesday, Vail Resorts countered with an incentive the company is calling “completely unique” across the industry.

Anyone who buys any pass within the Epic portfolio will be treated with Epic Mountain Rewards — 20% off food, drinks, lodging, lessons and equipment rentals. A press release pointed to that spelling potentially hundreds of dollars in savings for families.

The discounts come with the standard Epic Pass — starting at $729 for adult Coloradans favoring Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Keystone and Vail Mountain — and with the returning passes for day skiers and riders as well as those with military ties.

Active and retired troops can snag a $169 Epic Pass for themselves and their dependents. The ticket runs $559 for veterans.

Epic Day Passes are back with adult prices ranging from $109 for one day and $647 for seven days. Also back is the Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack, giving kids enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade four free days at each of Epic’s five Colorado resorts.

The best price tags for Ikon passes are available until April 22 and come with another new offer: the option to put down $199 and make four monthly, interest-free payments starting in June. Early-bird pricing for Epic passes are good until September.

• Epic Pass: Unlimited, unrestricted access to resorts including Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Keystone and Vail. Seven days at Telluride. $979 for adults, $499 for kids (ages 5-12).

• Epic Local: Unlimited, unrestricted access to resorts including Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte. Ten total days with holiday restrictions at Vail and Beaver Creek. $729 for adults, $659 for college students, $589 for teens (13-18) and $379 for kids.

• Military Epic Pass: Unlimited, unrestricted access to Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Keystone and Vail. $169 for active and retired military and their dependents. It is $559 for veterans and their adult dependents, $299 for veterans' dependent children (5-17).

• Ikon Pass: Unlimited access to Copper Mountain, Steamboat and Winter Park. Seven days each at A-Basin and Aspen Snowmass. $999 for adults, $739 for young adults (13-22), $309 for children (5-12).

• Ikon Base Pass: Unlimited access to Copper Mountain, Eldora Mountain and Winter Park. Five days each at A-Basin and Steamboat. $699 for adults, $539 for young adults, $269 for children.