While Colorado's powder-packed ski season may feel far from finished, now is the time to secure the best prices for next season.

That was the reminder from Vail Resorts on Tuesday, with the announcement of early bird prices for 2023-24 Epic Passes.

With unlimited access to Breckenridge and Keystone and 10 days total at Vail and Beaver Creek, the popular Epic Local Pass debuts at $676.

That's up from the starting price last year, $626, but still down from the mark announced prior to the '21-'22 season, when Vail Resorts proclaimed what it called a "bold" 20% slash across all products. Previously, an Epic Local Pass started at $729.

The top-of-the-line Epic Pass, granting broader access to Vail Resorts destinations in Colorado and beyond, launches at $909. That's up from last year's early bird price of $841 and compares with $979 from the pre-2021 slash.

That pass unlocks unlimited days at Vail's five resorts in Colorado, including Crested Butte, and also provides entry to partner resorts such as Telluride. In a change, Telluride will require reservations for Epic Pass holders — mirroring a move by some resorts under the Ikon Pass.

Also in a change, Epic Day Passes are debuting in a tiered, discounted system. While last year's starting prices were $93 for Colorado resorts, now customers can snag one to seven days starting at $86 a day at resorts including Vail and Breckenridge. Keystone, meanwhile, finds itself in a tier with 32 other North American resorts starting at $66 a day. Another group of 22 resorts are marked at $41 per day.

Also returning is the Epic Military Pass. For active and retired military along with their dependents, an unlimited pass to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone is $159. The pass is $519 for veterans and their dependents.

