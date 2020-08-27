Vail Resorts, the biggest name in Colorado skiing, announced plans for the 2020-21 season on Thursday, aiming to answer questions long pondered by enthusiasts since COVID-19 forced chairlifts to shut down in March.
“There is no doubt this season will be different," said company CEO Rob Katz in a news release, "but we are committed to what matters most: working to protect our guests, employees and communities and doing everything we can to provide great skiing and riding all season long."
Vail, which operates 34 resorts in North America including its flagship destination in Colorado along with Breckenridge, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte, is set to start running lifts Nov. 6 at Keystone.
Only "related parties" will be allowed to board as part of changes, which include required face coverings.
Also in an attempt to manage social distancing, the resorts are launching a reservation system.
“For the vast majority of days during the season, we believe everyone who wants to get on our mountains will be able to," Katz said in the release. "However, we are not planning for the majority of days, we are planning for every day of the season. We want to provide assurance to our guests that we will do our very best to minimize crowds at all times — be it a holiday weekend or the unpredictable powder day. We believe this approach will help ensure a safe experience for everyone, while prioritizing access for our pass holders.”
Epic Pass holders have been promised benefits.
They'll "get the mountains to themselves with exclusive early season access through Dec. 7," reads Vail's rundown of the rules. The company says it will begin selling single-day tickets starting Dec. 8. Before then, season pass holders are able to book up to seven "priority reservation days" for the "core season" running through April 4.
Season customers can keep up to seven reservations at one time and can swap days out during any given week.
