A winter weather advisory persists for the northwest portion of the state after Teller County and portions of El Paso County were under a snow-squall warning Monday morning, and Vail Pass was closed due to weather.
The warning, which included the northwestern portion of El Paso County, expired at 10:30 a.m. Just before 9:30 a.m., a "dangerous" squall was located near Lake George, 31 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm had "a long history of producing whiteout conditions," according to the weather service. Visibility was at 0, and wind gusts were greater than 30 mph.
The winter weather advisory is scheduled to be in effect through 11 p.m. Monday for the Western Mosquito Range, the Leadville vicinity and eastern Sawatch Mountains. Slippery road conditions and area of blowing snow could make travel dangerous. Wind chills may bottom out around -30 degrees, according to the weather service.
Interstate 70 at exit 176, Vail, was closed Monday morning due to adverse weather conditions, with no estimated time of re-opening.
Colorado Springs is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high just above 45 and winds between 20 and 30 mph. Expect an overnight low of 15 degrees.
On Tuesday, the weather service forecasts a 20% chance of snow around Colorado Springs after 8 a.m. with winds again between 20 and 30 mph and a high of 30.
We're back to sunny skies Wednesday and a forecast high temperature of 43, the weather service says.