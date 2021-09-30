A City Councilor in the small Colorado mountain town of Woodland Park has lost her job over her employer’s edict to either get a COVID-19 vaccinate and/or wear a mask, as deadlines for mandatory vaccines loom and protests mount.
Stephanie Alfieri, senior banker at Vectra Bank, was fired a few weeks ago for insubordination, according to a social media post.
Alfieri “stood up for her rights to have the ability to choose,” wrote April DeNio, on Facebook, as she urged 5,500 members of a community page to “consider whether or not you want to do business with a company that does this to their most amazing employees.”
Alfieri, who came from behind in a three-way race to win her seat on Woodland Park City Council last November, agreed to speak with The Gazette, but then did not answer her phone or return calls.
The policies, actions and decisions regarding her termination were not issued by local management, but came from executive teams in Denver and Salt Lake City, Alfieri said in the post. She implied that she previously had COVID, and therefore had antibodies.
Vectra Bank is following government guidance and is waiting for the OSHA ruling on President Joe Biden’s call for all companies with more than 100 employees to require COVID vaccinations or weekly COVID testing, said a person who answered the phone at a local branch.
Biden announced on Sept. 9 that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will issue an emergency temporary standard for employers, but it is unknown when that will happen.
Midnight Thursday was the deadline for many employees to have gotten their first coronavirus vaccine, including health care staff working in licensed facilities in Colorado, such as hospitals, assisted-living centers and nursing homes. Midnight on Oct. 31 is the deadline for full vaccination.
All federal employees and contractors have until Nov. 22 to be fully vaccinated under the president’s executive order.
Cutoffs are also approaching for U.S. military personnel: Dec. 15 for active-duty Army, Nov. 2 for Air Force airmen and Guardians, and Nov. 28 for active-duty Navy and Marine Corps. Branch reservists and National Guard members have different dates for compliance.
In a recent survey commissioned by 9News, The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics showed 55% of Coloradans agree with government leaders who are imposing vaccine mandates and masks to curtail the spread of COVID.
Forty percent disagreed, including 78% of those who said they were unvaccinated.
Across the nation, backlash, including lawsuits and workers walking out, has increased since the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23 and mandates began being announced.
Protesters on a sidewalk across from UCHealth Memorial Hospital North on Tuesday refused to talk about why they were demonstrating.
About 10 protesters stood on a street corner on the main highway leading into Woodland Park last Saturday. Messages on signs they carried said, “Shot or Not, My Choice,” I’m Not a Human Experiment,” “Honk for Freedom” and “Liberty Not Mandate.”
The objection for some is not the vaccine itself.
“It’s about the principles our country was founded on. It’s about liberty,” said demonstrator Asa Wilson, who is vaccinated.
“We’re vaccinated because it was our choice,” said his wife, Adrianna Wilson. “It should be a choice for everyone.”
The group drew honks as well as profanities.
When someone yelled from a car window, “You’re all going to die,” a civilian Department of Defense worker who identified herself as Maria yelled back, “We’re all going to die anyway.”
Her workplace announced a vaccine mandate and threatened that those who didn’t comply would be fired, Maria said, and those who haven’t been vaccinated are supposed to mask up and social distance.
“It’s literally my dream job, but I’m going to do everything I can to not get vaccinated,” Maria said.
As the grandchild of a World War II refugee, Maria said she opposes “the slow increase in totalitarianism,” which she believes requiring the vaccine represents.
“I was on the fence about the vaccine before — I may have just gotten it — but mandating it is a slippery slope,” she said. “Once there’s a mandate from the government to force a vaccine, then there’s a precedent.
“My grandma emigrated here for a reason, and if I don’t stand up, I’d be spitting on all she worked for.”
Demonstrator Victoria Lee, a 20-year resident of Teller County, said her family would be “greatly affected financially” under employer-required vaccines.
“I’ve heard too many bad things happening to people who get it, and as a Christian, I believe I’m not to take it,” Lee said.
A Colorado Springs hospital worker, who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution, thinks she’ll lose her job.
“People who have not gotten the vaccine don’t seem to be standing up and making themselves known,” she said. “That’s why I’m here today, and it feels good.
“I was kind of on the line — until I was forced. It’s still my body, and I don’t think any government entity should have the right to tell you what to put in your body.”
Supporters represented “ordinary citizens of independent, Republican, Libertarian and Democrat” persuasions, said the organizer, Cassandra, who only gave her first name.
“It’s about nonpartisan Constitutional rights and the freedom to choose,” she said of the event.
To those who favor vaccine mandates, Cassandra replies, “We’re glad to hear your opinion, we may not share it, but you’re free to say what you want. And so are we.”
The group has planned a "march against vaccine mandates" starting at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, walking from the intersection of Highway 24 and Aspen Grove Way in Woodland Park, up to Highway 67 and back.