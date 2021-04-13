As El Paso County continues to reach COVID-19 vaccination milestones, its public health department has teamed up with multiple partners to further increase its inoculation efforts, officials announced Tuesday night.
The county had administered more than 323,000 doses as of Sunday, and one of every three eligible residents age 16 or older has been vaccinated, officials said in a news release.
“The vaccine rollout in El Paso County is swiftly ramping up,” public health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said in the release.
Walgreens, the El Paso County Fair and Events Center, and the county health department will host a vaccination clinic at the El Paso County Fairgrounds Saturday. The clinic, which be administering the Pfizer vaccine, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish translators and American Sign Language interpreters will be on site. Anyone 16 and older can schedule an appointment at https://wagsoutreach.com/ss/ELP450529.
Several community partners have hosted vaccine clinics in local neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate underserved communities. Hillside Community Center, The Independence Center, Arc Pikes Peak Region and The Resource Exchange have given first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine to nearly 500 people.
“These clinics are part of targeted strategies to reduce barriers and increase access to COVID-19 vaccines,” the release stated.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has opened a walk-in clinic at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in eastern Colorado Springs. The clinic takes walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon, or until the daily allocation of vaccines runs out. If that happens, veterans will be able to make an appointment for a later date.
Spouses, caregivers, and civilian CHAMPVA recipients can sign up to receive a vaccine from the VA at www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Those who register are advise to allow at least one business day before visiting the clinic.
Enrolled veterans can schedule a vaccine appointment during their next VA visit by texting “Vaccine” to 53079, or by calling (888) 336-8262.
El Paso County residents looking for a vaccine provider can use the provider list and interactive map on the county’s public health website, call 211, or text “vaccine” (for English) or “vacuna” for Spanish to 667873.