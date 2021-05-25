Vaccinated Colorado residents could win $1 million in state cash during five drawings aimed at luring more people be get inoculated against coronavirus.
The lottery, known as Colorado Comeback Cash, the state's primary incentive push to drive vaccinations, was announced by Gov. Jared Polis, and uses federal stimulus funds. Adult residents who have been vaccinated by June 30 will be eligible and state officials said there's no need to apply for a ticket because the drawing leans on the state's immunization information system.
The odds of winning were lottery-like. With 2.94 million state residents inoculated with at least one vaccine dose, more than half of Colorado could claim the prizes. Still, Gov. Jared Polis the one in 500,000 chance was "very good odds," compared to other lottery contests.
The winners will be picked over five consecutive Fridays beginning next week, said Shelby Wieman, a spokeswoman for Gov. Jared Polis. The first winner will be announced June 4.With more children no eligible for vaccine, the state has mulled other incentives to get kids inoculated. The lottery is solely for those older than 18.
States including Ohio, Delaware and Maryland have offered similar giveaways for the vaccinated, but Colorado has the richest prizes.
Increasingly, state leaders have worried about plateauing vaccination rates against COVID-19.
Earlier this year, vaccine clinics were packed and waits for vaccine could entail weeks. Now, as supply has ramped up, clinics have cleared backlogs with hundreds of same-day appointments available, officials have said.
But many appointment slots have gone unfilled as some residents dodge the needle.
Jennifer Anderson of the state lottery system said that anyone can opt out of receiving the money and that several alternates will be drawn alongside the winner. The state Department of Public Health and Environment will then reach out to the winners.
To qualify for any of the drawings, you must have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The money will come in a lump sum and is subject to taxes.
"This is $1 million, cash on the barrel you can use today," said Polis, who was visibly excited announcing the program. "Buy a new home, take that vacation, take six months off. Do whatever you like, $1 million goes a long way."
He then quoted the movie "The Hunger Games," though he intended the quote in a more positive way than the dystopian, fight-to-the-death film.
"May the odds be forever in your favor, Colorado," he said.